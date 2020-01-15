EastEnders fans CONVINCED they’ve worked out who DIES in 35th anniversary drama

EastEnders fans have cast their predictions on who they think will meet a grisly end next month...

EastEnders is set to kill off a ‘main’ character in next month’s 35th anniversary celebrations for the soap in scenes that are being filmed this week.

It has been reported that the soap will be filming on location as Walford residents head to the Thames for a boat party, thrown by Mick (Danny Dyer) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) after they celebrate winning the London pub of the year contest.

A source from the soap told The Sun: “What better place for a major death than on the Thames itself, which is so central to the show?

“Trouble has been brewing in Walford for a while, and they decided it was the perfect occasion to see off a big name.

“It’s thought that as part of the dramatic scenes Sharon will give birth on the boat, but she is just one of many who could see themselves go overboard to an icy, watery death.”

It has been reported that amongst the guests on the boat will be Ian’s son, Peter Beale, who is returning to the Square shortly, this time played by new actor Dayle Hudson.

But since the news of the dramatic boat party death broke, fans have come up with their own theories about who is set to plunge overboard into the Thames water, and most people’s money seems to be on Linda…

With Linda still battling her alcohol addiction, it doesn’t seem out of the question that she could be the one to meet a tragic end. With free booze flowing on a party boat, it’s going to be near impossible for her to resist the lure to drink.

Could she get drunk and accidentally plunge over the edge of the moving boat?

It has been revealed that the 35th anniversary will be celebrated on the third week of February, with a week of episodes focusing on 24 hours as the guests on board the boat celebrate The Vic’s big win.

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.