EastEnders fans convinced THIS character will be MURDERED at Christmas

Last night's EastEnders has left fans worried about the welfare of one Walford resident...

Last night’s EastEnders saw Chantelle Atkins finding the strength to stand up to abusive husband Gray, but fans fear that her new-found voice might lead her into terrifying danger.

For months EastEnders fans have watched horrified as Gray abuses Chantelle in the privacy of their own home.

To the outside world the pair have got it all… the best house on the Square, lots of cash, and the perfect marriage.

But viewers know that it is all a front, because behind their prefect life facade, Gray has a been hitting wife Chantelle and she has been keeping the terrible secret to herself.

Despite the fact Gray has been promising to change for months, he has still been lying to Chantelle, making out that the fight he had in a nightclub was started by someone else.

But last night Chantelle discovered the truth from Jack that not only did Gray start the fight, but that he also broke the other man’s nose.

For the first time, Chantelle managed two stand up to Gray and told him that she knew everything about his fight in the nightclub, leaving him fuming.

But as he lashed out at her once again, she told him she was scared of him, and it made him realise he needs help.

However, their trip to see a therapist seemed to be a waste of time when Gray opened up about his nightclub brawl, but failed to mention the fact he has been hitting his own wife.

Chantelle was fuming and laid down the law to her husband, telling him that until he sorted himself out, they wouldn’t be trying for another baby.

But as she walked out of the house to meet Whitney at the end of yesterday’s episode, fans are convinced that Gray’s dark and brooding look as he watched her leave spells trouble…

So could Gray’s anger become too much and he will lash out and kill Chantelle at Christmas like fans think?

With Christmas just around the corner, we won’t have to wait long to find out.

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.