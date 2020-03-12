EastEnders fans think Whitney Dean is dead...

EastEnders fans have been left horrified by tonight’s double bill and are convinced that Walford favourite Whitney Dean might have just met an untimely end.

Whitney has been to hell and back in the last few weeks as Leo King’s sinister stalking left her frightened for her life.

But Leo’s reign of terror seemed to come to an end when he attacked Whitney with a knife during the soap’s 35th anniversary episodes, only for Whitney to end up killing him in self defence.

But since then she has found herself locked up for murder and even denied bail… and now she is on hunger strike as she tries to make everyone see that she is the victim.

However as she continues to refuse food and water, Whitney’s health took a nosedive in tonight’s episodes and as the prison guard tried to make her eat, he warned her that she would start hallucinating.

And he was spot on, because by the second instalment of EastEnders tonight Whitney had started to see visions of herself as a child, wearing the same pyjamas that she was wearing on the night that Tony King started abusing her.

As she tried to get her former self to see that Tony’s attention was wrong, she started hearing her abuser’s voice in her head.

And, as her hunger took hold, Whitney was clearly suffering from the fact she hadn’t eaten since the start of the week.

However, things only got worse for the EastEnders favourite because by the end of the second episode she had collapsed on the floor of her cell, and fans are worried that she might be dead…

Thankfully for Whitney fans it seems she will recover from her ordeal tonight because by next week Gray is back to fighting her corner and he makes an interesting discovery that leads to his confidence in the case growing.

But what has he discovered? And will Whitney be out of prison any time soon?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.