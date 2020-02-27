Heartbroken EastEnders fans can’t face seeing Daniel Cook die

Daniel hasn't got long left...

EastEnders fans would love Daniel Cook to make a miraculous recovery from his cancer battle because they can’t face seeing him die.

Viewers took to social media to beg soap bosses to re-write Daniel’s imminent death.

Daniel, who is Jean Slater’s boyfriend, is set to lose his battle with cancer any day now, leaving Jean behind.

During this week’s episodes, Daniel (played by Adrian Edmondson) urged Jean, who has also been battling cancer, to look after own health prior to his passing.

On Tuesday night he pleaded with her to attend her oncology appointment and find out the latest on her health.

“I’m not letting go, until I know you’re going to be okay,” he told her. Tonight Jean gets the all-clear, but it’s bittersweet because she fears this will give Daniel permission to die.

Daniel left fans swooning on Valentine’s Day when he expressed his lover for Jean with a lovely gesture, decorating the living room with red heart balloons and love heart shapes, telling her, “This shows you how much I love you.

“There’s no one I would rather be with when I die.”

On social media, one fan expressed their desperation for Daniel to remain on our screens.

‘Can we PLEASE have a miraculous recovery? @AdrianEdmondson is by far the best addition to the cast in a long time. Daniel is a brilliant character. Going to be gutted,’ they penned.

‘Daniel and Jean are a great couple together, they bring humour to EastEnders. Find a miracle cure for him or misdiagnosis. He’s funny,’ added a second.

‘Not even close to ready for Daniel dying,’ chipped in another fan. A fourth wrote: “I am going to be more upset about Daniel’s death than Denny’s.”

EastEnders continues tonight on BBC1.