EastEnders fans devastated for Callum after he unearths a shocking secret

Just when he thought his life couldn't get more complicated, Callum has dug up dirt on Ian...

EastEnders fans have been left feeling sorry for Callum Highway after last night’s episode saw him discover a shock secret about Ian Beale.

Ever since Ben and Phil Mitchell almost got caught by the police as they stole classic cars in their recent heist, Ben has been determined to find out who shopped them to the authorities.

Last night’s episode saw Ben asking Callum to do some digging at work, hoping that he will be able to discover the identity of the mystery caller.

Digging up dirt

Callum got himself into more trouble with DI Thompson while searching for info, but managed to get his hands on the 999 call that saw Ben and Phil’s robbery rubbled.

But, just when Callum thought his life couldn’t get any more complicated, he discovered the person who shopped the Mitchells to the police was Ben’s own brother, Ian.

Now, not only is Callum stuck between working undercover for Thompson while also appearing to be working for Phil on the side, he now has the problem of whether to tell Ben that Ian called the police.

Ben’s revenge

Callum knows that as soon as he tells Ben the truth that he’ll want to kill Ian, so will he keep the news to himself to save Ben?

Fans’ hearts were breaking for Callum last night as his situation got trickier than ever…

With Callum now torn over whether to tell Ben about Ian’s betrayal, he is left with a huge decision to make.

Spoilers have already revealed that Ian is set to be left for dead next week when someone from his long list of enemies attacks him.

If Callum tells Ben the truth about Ian, could Ben go looking for revenge and end up trying to kill his own brother?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.