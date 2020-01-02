EastEnders fans DON’T want THIS couple getting together – and here’s why

Could Ian Beale and Sharon Mitchell become the latest paring in EastEnders?

EastEnders fans are worried that soap bosses are going to try and pair Sharon Mitchell and Ian Beale together after tonight’s trip to Walford.

After being thrown out of The Vic by drunk Linda Carter in the early hours of New Year’s Day, Sharon found herself with nowhere else to go and ended up riding the night Tube until eventually knocking on Ian’s door asking for his help.

Seven months pregnant and homeless, Sharon was a sight for sore eyes as she shivered her way into the Beale house, desperately in need of a cuppa and a good night’s sleep.

But while Ian was more than happy to welcome his oldest friend into his home, fans are worried that he might have romantic feelings for pregnant Sharon, and that EastEnders bosses are going to get the pair together, ruining their iconic friendship…

EastEnders fans will know that Ian and Sharon go way back, having been friends since the soap first aired back in the 80s, and now that Sharon has been thrown out of the Mitchell fold, could she be looking for someone to replace Phil?

With a baby on the way, Sharon is definitely in need of a good friend to put a roof over her head and help her back on her feet. But Ian’s decision to help her isn’t sitting well with his family.

Not only is Kathy fuming that Sharon has got under Ian’s skin, but Lola and Jay were also not happy to see Sharon, who cheated on Mitchell patriarch Phil with Keanu Taylor last year.

But all hell broke loose when Ben found out that Ian had asked Sharon to stay, telling his brother it is time for him to choose between family and friends… and sadly for Ben, Ian chose friends.

So with Ben packing his bags, along with Lola’s and Lexi’s, it seems the Mitchell house is about to become very crowded once again. But will Ian regret putting Sharon before his own flesh and blood?

And are fans right and there is a romance on the horizon for Walford’s longest-serving characters?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.