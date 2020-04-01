EastEnders fans go CRAZY after this iconic scene aired last night

It was the moment Ben and Callum fans have all been waiting for...

EastEnders might only be on twice a week at the moment, but Monday and Tuesday’s episodes were definitely worth the wait.

Last night’s EastEnders left fans so happy that the soap was trending on Twitter for both the iconic scenes between Ben and Callum, and also Phil and Sharon.

But while Phil and Sharon’s moving scenes as they talked about their shared love for Denny were brilliant, it was the emotional scenes between ‘Ballum’ that got fans really talking.

With Ben still struggling to cope with his hearing loss since the tragic boat accident on the Thames, Ben and Callum’s relationship has been turbulent to say the least.

But last night’s EastEnders saw the pair sharing a heartfelt moment at home together, leading to Ben finally confessing to Callum that he loved him.

Fans of the couple have been waiting anxiously for this iconic scene, which came after Callum told Ben that it didn’t matter if he ends up being deaf for the rest of his life, because he’s not going anywhere.

As Callum told Ben that he loved him in sign language, fans were sent into a frenzy as they shared their joy on social media…

But while Ben and Callum are in a good place at the moment, the return of Phil could soon throw that all into chaos.

Phil knows that he caused the boat crash back in February that killed Denny, but he has no idea that Ben has been left completely deaf from the tragedy as well.

At the end of last night’s EastEnders Phil was seen heading into a police station to hand himself in for Denny’s death… but will he be charged for causing the death of his adoptive son?

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.