Last night’s EastEnders saw the arrival of Suki Panesar in Albert Square, and fans already can’t get enough of her.

The matriarch of the Panesar family had only been in Walford for a matter of seconds before she whipped her three sons into shape, getting them all falling over themselves to do as she asked and bring her bags in from the car.

But while Vinny, Jags and Kheerat might all be mummy’s boys, EastEnders fans know there is no love lost between their little sister Ash and their mum.

As her boys were unpacking for her, Suki made her way over to Ash’s house, wanting to see the daughter who had spent the last four years avoiding her… but once she got there she collapsed as her cancer apparently took its toll.

But while Ash wasn’t overly impressed to see her mum, fans are loving the new addition to the Panesar family…

But as most fans sung Suki’s praises, lots of others were convinced that she was up to no good and not to be trusted…

Ash also didn’t seem too convinced by her mum’s dying act… and with her being a doctor, if there is one person in the family who will work out if Suki is faking her illness it is Ash.

But despite the cold reception for got from her daughter, Suki clearly wasn’t giving up and told Ash she was a changed woman and that she wanted them to make peace with one another before she died.

But will Ash agree? Or is there more scheming to come from the latest addition to Walford?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.