EastEnders fans in DISBELIEF after tonight’s ‘creepy’ twist with the Slaters

EastEnders fans couldn't believe tonight's drama that saw a throwback to one of the most shocking moments in EastEnders this year

EastEnders fans have been left shocked by tonight’s twist that saw Kush Kazemi hiding in the same attic that stalker Leo King used to spy on Whitney.

Viewers have been left on the edge of their seats this week as the Slaters and the Mitchells teamed up to steal classic cars from an office where Kat cleans.

But, of course, things were never going to be plain sailing.

Not only did Ben’s (Max Bowden) policeman boyfriend Callum know all about the heist that was being planned, but Ian Beale was also out for revenge and called 999 to report the crime as it unfolded.

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) also wasn’t happy when Kat roped Kush in to be one of the getaway drivers… and he was right to be worried.

Kush’s determination to prove himself ended up with him being caught by the police… and the only reason he isn’t in jail is because he blackmailed Callum as he tried to cuff him.

Kush told Callum that if he went down for the crime then he would be taking Ben with him, leaving Callum, who is being blackmailed by his boss, in a tricky spot.

Vanishing act

But while the Mitchells and Kat appear to have got away with the crime so far, Kush hadn’t been seen since going on the run.

Tonight’s episode saw Kat desperately trying to track her man down… only to discover at the end of the episode that Whitney had been hiding him in her attic.

Fans were shocked that Whitney would have someone in her attic after discovering that was where Leo King had been spying on her before his death.

Viewers took to social media to share their shock at the creepy twist…

Kat was relieved to see Kush was safe, but with a warrant now out for his arrest, how long will it be before the police track him down?

It’s no secret that actor Davood Ghadami, who plays Kush, is leaving EastEnders… but will the character be going on the run or straight to jail?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.