EastEnders fans make CHILLING prediction after Gray Atkins kills again

EastEnders fans think Gray Atkins is set to become the soap's next serial killer...

EastEnders killer Gray Atkins has left fans reeling after murdering Tina Carter in cold blood earlier this week.

But despite being desperate for the Albert Square villain to get his comeuppance, viewers are convinced Gray is set to kill again before he gets caught.

The shocking twist that saw Tina die on Monday left fans stunned.

After Tina worked out what happened the night Chantelle died back in September, Gray made sure that she couldn’t tell another soul by silencing her forever.

But as Tina was trying to get away from Gray as he chased her around the house, fans noticed she was still clutching her phone after desperately calling brother Mick for help.

By the time Gray had strangled Tina to death, there was nothing that Mick could have done to save her.

However, Tina was seen still clutching her phone, hinting that the entire thing could have been caught on voicemail.

Whether Mick listens to his voicemail any time soon remains to be seen (just think how long it has taken Sharon to find her voicemail from Denny) but fans are convinced that Gray is set to claim another life before he gets found out.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their fears that Gray is about to become a fully-fledged soap serial killer…

Who’s next?

But who could be next on Gray’s hit list?

While fans have mentioned Tiffany and even Bernie, there is also Whitney who appears to trust Gray more than anyone else.

Could she be lining herself up as his next victim? Only time will tell.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.