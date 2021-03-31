EastEnders fans loved the scenes between Lily Slater and Will Mitchell last night...

EastEnders fans have taken to social media to share their predictions for Lily Slater and Will Mitchell.

Viewers saw the young pair share a few scenes in last night’s episode as they talked about their troubles with their parents.

Lily has become increasingly worried about the fact her mum, Stacey (Lacey Turner), is heading to prison for a crime she didn’t commit.

She admitted to Will that things at home weren’t great, with her mum always crying in the bathroom and everyone shouting all the time.

However, Lily discovered she isn’t the only one with family woes when Will revealed that things at his house also weren’t great.

The teenager told Lily that his dad, Billy, was the one doing the crying in the bathroom since he found out about Honey and Jay’s relationship.

However, when Will said that things had got better since Honey’s accident that left her with a bad back, scheming Lily was given food for thought.

She later threw herself down the stairs at home, hoping that an accident might bring the family together.

A bright future for Lily and Will?

While the episode ended with the Slaters calling an ambulance, fans were begging soap bosses for more screen time for the younger cast.

Many fans were hailing the pair the ‘future of EastEnders’ while others are convinced that Lily and Will could become a couple of the future due to their great on-screen chemistry…

Lily takes on Ruby?

With Stacey’s future looking far from rosy, Lily will be left to take on Ruby by herself.

But will she manage to prove her mum’s innocence?

Next week will see Ruby and Lily clashing as Ruby struggles to have all Stacey’s kids at her house.

Could Lily be the one to bring Ruby down for sending innocent Stacey to jail?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.