Fans spotted something that Whitney Dean appeared to have missed...

Last night’s EastEnders saw Whitney Dean being held captive by Leo King’s mum, Michaela Turnball… while all her friends and family wrongly assumed she had run away from Walford.

Fans were shocked last week when Michaela turned up under the cover of darkness to threaten Whitney with a knife… and then last night’s episode saw Sonia discover that Whitney’s bed hadn’t been slept in.

But while everyone started to worry about where she had gone, Jean found Whitney’s letter for Sonia that she had written when she was planning to run away from Walford in a bid to avoid her trial for murder.

However, while everyone assumed that Whitney had done a runner and they were forced to cover when Gray’s boss, Laura, came to the Square for a meeting, fans knew that Whitney’s departure from Walford hadn’t been on her own terms.

At the end of the episode it was revealed that Whitney was being held hostage in a small flat, and Whitney was seen banging on the door, begging for someone to let her out.

However, while Whitney might have been focusing her efforts on escaping through the door, fans noticed that there might have been another way for her to get away from Michaela.

Despite the door being locked, there was a huge window in the room, and the room was full of things she could have used to smash the glass…

While it remains to be seen exactly what Michaela has planned for poor Whitney, Gray last night revealed that if she misses her bail check next week then she will be heading back to prison and there’s nothing that anyone can do to help her.

Will someone realise what has really happened to Whitney before with Michaela gets her revenge?

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.