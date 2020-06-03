There is a new face in Albert Square and they're causing quite a stir...

EastEnders fans can’t get enough of newcomer Frankie Lewis and have decided that they would like her to stay in Walford for good.

Ben Mitchell’s new friend, Frankie, has been described as a breath of fresh air by fans, who are loving her new bond with Ben and his boyfriend, Callum.

Fans met Frankie, played by Rose Ayling-Ellis, a few weeks back when Ben spotted her arguing with a doctor in that hospital while he was waiting to have his operation.

Callum has also formed a special bond with the newcomer over recent weeks, and it seems Frankie’s no-nonsense approach to life might be what the pair need as they navigate their way through Ben’s struggles with his hearing.

Last night’s EastEnders saw Frankie back in Albert Square, and yet again she managed to time her arrival to perfection.

Just as Ben was feeling down in the dumps about lying to Callum about where he was the previous night, Frankie turned up to give him a few home truths.

Fans will know that Monday night’s episode, that was shown entirely from Ben’s point of view, saw Phil’s son getting caught up in a warehouse heist that went dramatically wrong.

It turned out that Phil’s associate, Danny, had double crossed Mr Mitchell, but thankfully Ben was there to save the day.

But while the father and son duo might have got their hands on a huge amount of cash, police-officer-in-the-making Callum is suspicious about where his other half was the night of the raid.

However, his law-breaking ways aren’t the only thing Ben is hiding from Callum, he is now almost completely deaf thanks to Danny firing a gun right next to his good ear… something that Ben and Phil are fighting to keep hidden.

As Ben sat in the Prince Albert worrying about his romance with Callum, Frankie gave him a pep talk about how much Callum loves him and encouraged Ben to be himself and not worry about what other people think about him being deaf.

Fans were loving her fresh approach to life and have called for the character to get more screen time…

Despite Frankie giving Ben some wise words, he still later lied to Callum when he found out about the warehouse heist.

Can Frankie get through to Ben and make sure he doesn’t throw his romance with Callum away?

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.