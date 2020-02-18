Did this take you by surprise?

EastEnders fans were left baffled and divided last night when they noticed that a majorly iconic part of the soap had been changed.

The BBC One smash hit is celebrating its 35th anniversary this week with a seriously epic storyline, which is set to see one character killed off.

With a huge chunk of the cast facing potential death in a Thames boat party disaster this week, EastEnders creators decided to change up the classic opening titles.

Last night, the usual green-tinged bird’s eye view of East London was seen in the dark of night, to match the eerie night time dramas taking place on the show right now.

After spotting the different intro, viewers took to social media to discuss their thoughts.

Lots of viewers loved the creepy titles that coordinated with the evening’s events.

‘That first shot in the opening credits has never been more relevant. #EastEnders #EastEnders35,’ one wrote.

‘Wow! That opening scene to #EastEnders was POWERFUL! Looked like a thriller movie! Bring on these 35 year anniversary episodes,’ penned another, while a third chipped in, ‘Nice darker opening. Love the visual symbolism #Eastenders.’

‘That opening credits was epic #EastEnders35 #EastEnders,‘ agreed one more.

‘Loving the opening titles! It’s gonna be a good week!! #EastEnders,’ wrote a fifth keen fan.

Meanwhile, others were left rather confused by the revamp…

One asked, ‘Why were the #EastEnders opening titles a different colour?‘

‘That new #Eastenders intro sent my eyes funny. Don’t like it. Put it back,’ complained another.

More viewers were left wondering if there was something wrong with their screens.

‘The opening credits made me think my iPad was on night mode lol #EastEnders,’ one comment read.

Another pointed out that creators of the soap may have missed an amazing opportunity, ‘Okay #EastEnders you better take advantage of the fact the characters are on the actual Thames and find a way to incorporate it into the opening titles!‘

EastEnders continues tonight at 7.30pm on BBC One.