EastEnders fans are loving this new side to Phil Mitchell...

EastEnders fans have fallen in love with Walford legend Phil Mitchell all over again after his hilarious antics in last night’s episode.

Viewers will already know that Phil (Steve McFadden) has been secretly visiting son Raymond in hospital while keeping his true identity a secret from Ellie Nixon.

Phil has made it his mission to bring Raymond home to Walford after his adoptive family were all tragically killed in a car crash last month.

But the moment that got fans talking on social media last night came when Raymond’s grandma Ellie left Phil alone with the three-year-old while she spoke to the doctors.

Seizing the chance to get a picture of his son, Phil whipped his phone out to take a photo.

But instead of a regular photo, fans were left in stitches after he started taking selfies with his sleeping son…

But while Phil might be enjoying his secret visits to the hospital for now, it looks like his cover is about to be blown.

Last night Lola Pearce discovered the truth about Phil and Denise’s son and spilled the beans to Denise that Phil had been visiting Raymond.

Not wanting Raymond to be taken in by the trouble-making Mitchells, Denise’s worst nightmare appeared to be coming true and she made a hasty call to Ellie.

After asking Ellie to meet with her, could Denise be planning to reveal who Phil really is to Raymond’s unsuspecting grandma?

As the fight for Raymond gets underway, it looks like things are set to get very messy.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.