It was the duff duff that no one saw coming...

EastEnders legend Ian Beale dropped a huge deathbed bombshell last night when he asked Sharon Watts to marry him.

Despite the fact Sharon (Letitia Dean) has already turned down his request for marriage once this year, Ian decided not to let that stand in his way when he proposed from his hospital bed.

EastEnders fans were shocked that Ian had popped the question to bed friend, Sharon, but in a huge twist they are convinced that Sharon might actually say yes…

As Kathy and Sharon sat by Ian’s bedside, the pair were worried when doctors revealed Ian needed further tests.

However, it was only later when Ian had woken up that Ash admitted he had a bleed on his brain.

Despite Ash telling Ian that he needed further tests to see how serious the bleed was, Ian became convinced he was dying and started saying his goodbyes.

After telling Sharon that Peter and Bobby would be well looked after with his life insurance pay out, Ian told Sharon that he wanted her to have The Vic.

But with his debts mounting by the day, the only way he could give the pub to Sharon was through his will, so he asked her to become the next Mrs Beale.

And, in a huge twist, it looked like Sharon might actually be thinking about it!

Ian’s dark secret

While Ian is practically already planning his hospital wedding, there is the small matter of Denny’s death that is still to address.

Sharon still doesn’t know that Dotty Cotton was telling the truth about Ian’s role in her son’s demise… so what if she married him and then discovered what happened?

Find out if Sharon accepts Ian’s proposal on Thursday’s episode, 7.40pm BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.