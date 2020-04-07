EastEnders fans make SHOCK prediction as THIS huge twist airs

There was a big twist in last night's EastEnders that no one saw coming...

Last night’s EastEnders saw Sharon Watts and Phil Mitchell share a shock kiss as they broke down once again over Dennis Rickman’s death… but fans have predicted there is another huge twist to come.

Monday night’s EastEnders saw Sharon make a surprise U-turn as she changed her statement with the police, meaning Phil Mitchell was released without charge after handing himself in for Denny’s death.

However, that wasn’t the only shock…

By the end of the episode Phil had confronted Sharon about getting him released by the police, convinced that he needed to be punished for causing the boat crash that killed his stepson.

But Sharon appeared to have had a change of heart, and instead of lashing out at her estranged husband for Denny’s death, she was now trying to persuade him to stop blaming himself.

As the pair had a heart-to-heart they were soon seen sharing a kiss… giving fans hope that they might see a reunion between the pair very soon.

However, lots of fans don’t think they will be heading back to the Mitchell house to make a fresh start, instead believing that they are going to be the ones to buy the Vic now that Mick and Linda Carter are selling up…

Fans’ latest predictions come after Sharon was seen in the Vic last night talking to Linda.

As Sharon went to apologise to her best friend for her outburst at Denny’s wake, she was soon reminiscing about living in the Vic, oblivious to the fact Mick and Linda had made the decision to sell their beloved boozer.

And fans were convinced that this mention of Sharon’s happy times at the pub means that she and Phil could be the next proud owners of the Vic.

But if the Mitchells find their way back behind the bar, what will be next for the Carters?

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.