Eagle-eyed EastEnders fans predict Lauren could return after last night's episode dropped a hint...

EastEnders fans have become convinced that Lauren Branning could be returning to Walford after last night’s episode appeared to drop hints.

Not for the first time in recent months, Lauren’s name was mentioned during a scene – this time between Kathy and Peter Beale.

Viewers will remember that Lauren was last mentioned in November last year when it was revealed her home in New Zealand had burned down.

She then called Peter, who she shares a son, Louie, with and asked if she could borrow some cash to get back on her feet.

But of course, Peter went straight to Ian, who was having some serious money dramas of his own at the time.

Last night’s EastEnders saw Kathy having a go at Peter for not calling Lauren and Louie, and instead spending his time chasing Ash.

Ash quizzed Peter about his relationship with his son later in the episode, with Peter revealing he spoke to Louie on a weekly basis.

But could all these little mentions of Lauren and Louie mean they could be returning to our screens any time soon?

EastEnders fans seem to hope so…

The only drawback to Lauren returning to EastEnders would be the fact her dad, Max Branning, has only just left.

Or could one Branning leaving just pave the way for another one returning?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.