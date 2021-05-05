EastEnders fans predict NEW twist after Linda Carter’s baby bombshell

EastEnders fans are convinced they've got the next twist in Linda's pregnancy storyline all worked out...

EastEnders fans were left shocked last night when Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) announced to husband Mick (Danny Dyer) that she is pregnant with another man’s baby.

The twist comes after her affair with Max Branning earlier this year shortly before his exit from the Square.

Mick was going through a breakdown after discovering he had been groomed by Katy Lewis as a child. and ended up pushing Linda way.

But as Mick became more distant, Linda found comfort in Max’s arms.

Fans aren’t happy about the Carters being dealt yet another blow while Mick is still dealing with his historical abuse.

But while they aren’t loving the idea that Linda is having another man’s baby, they are excited about the fact that a Branning baby on the Square could pave the way for Max to return…

Family at war

Linda’s pregnancy storyline comes just as she is trying to persuade her daughter Nancy not to go through with her appointment to be sterilised.

Nancy has decided that she doesn’t want to have a family in the future, so has booked an appointment with a Harley Street doctor.

But it was while Linda was meddling with her daughter’s business at the doctors that she felt faint and got checked over.

Nancy was fuming that her mum would cancel her operation without telling her and the pair fell out once again.

However, Linda soon had bigger things to worry about when she broke the news to Mick that she is pregnant.

Mick was initially excited about having a younger sibling for their son Ollie.

However, his happiness was short-lived when Linda revealed how pregnant she is.

The news that Linda is already five months into her pregnancy hit Mick hard… but where does this leave their marriage that they’ve so recently rebuilt?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.