EastEnders viewers are convinced they have worked out who the next hot Walford couple will be...

EastEnders fans have taken to social media to share their theory that Honey and Jay are heading for romance.

The idea of Honey and Jay dating has been hinted before after EastEnders’ Instagram page said that the pair had grown closer after spending lockdown together.

However, one particular scene in tonight’s EastEnders that saw the pair looking closer than ever in the cafe seems to have cemented the idea for viewers and they’re convinced love is on the cards.

Romance for Honey?

The episode saw Honey taking a food parcel to an elderly neighbour, only to meet by the lady’s young nephew, Paul, at the door instead.

There were soon sparks flying between the pair, with Paul taking an instant shine to Honey.

Later when Honey and Jay were chatting about their love lives in the cafe, Jay suggested Honey should text Paul and arrange a date.

Things take a sinister turn

However, EastEnders spoilers on the BBC website have hinted that Paul isn’t all that he seems when Honey’s date takes a terrifying turn.

But what happens on the date?

And if Paul isn’t the next love of Honey’s life, does that mean that Jay could be?

Fans seem to think so…

Also in tonight’s EastEnders, Jay admitted to Honey that his own relationship with Lola isn’t going to plan.

After confessing that they have lost their spark since living in lockdown separately, Honey encouraged Jay by telling him that Lola loved him.

However, what neither Jay or Honey know is that Lola is hiding the secret that she slept with Peter Beale at the start of the year.

Could this news push Jay further towards Honey when the truth is revealed?

