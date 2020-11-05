EastEnders favourite Rainie Highway has had her world shattered...





EastEnders fans have been left heartbroken after tonight’s episode saw Rainie Highway delivered devastating news.

Viewers were left thrilled when Rainie told Stuart on their wedding day that they were going to be parents.

Since then the pair have been on cloud nine preparing for the arrival of their baby, with Stuart even downloading hypnobirthing apps onto his phone.

A tragic twist

But sadly for the pair they won’t be getting their happy ending, and fans are convinced this means Rainie is leaving Walford.

Tonight’s episode saw Rainie hit by Keegan Baker’s motorbike as he delivered flowers for wife, Tiffany.

Keegan couldn’t avoid Rainie when she stepped out in front of his bike, and the mum-to-be was soon rushed to hospital to be checked over.

Rainie was understandably worried about her baby, and was quickly taken in for a scan before Stuart could even get to the hospital.

But in a tragic twist, Rainie was told that not only was she no longer pregnant, there was never a baby in the first place.

Struggling to get her head around the news, Rainie raced home as her world collapsed around her.

Is Rainie leaving?

But when she was then seen packing a bag to leave, fans took to social media to share their panic that this could be her exit storyline…

Thankfully, Stuart arrived home before Rainie could run away, but will she tell him the truth about the baby?

And can he stop her from leaving Walford?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.