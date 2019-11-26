EastEnders fans predict SHOCK romance for THIS unexpected Walford couple

Viewers are convinced there could be romance on the cards for Chantelle Atkins and Kheerat Panesar...

Tonight’s EastEnders saw the Walford wife swap get under way… but while our favourite Albert Square couples find out who they would be spending the next few days switching partners with, soap fans have predicted a new romance with a difference.

As Albert Square residents gathered in the pub, they were waiting with bated breath to find out who they would each be swapping partners with.

However, as everyone else was getting into the spirit of things, controlling Gray Atkins was taking matters into his own hands, making sure no one else got to spend time with his wife.

But while Chantelle was oblivious to the fact Gray switched the results so she would be spending the next few days coupled up with her own dad, newcomer Kheerat spotted what Gray was up to and immediately worked out what sort of man he was.

And while Chantelle might know Kheerat’s younger brother Jags from drama classes while they were at school, it is clear that gangster Kheerat is the one who might have a connection with Chantelle.

As Kheerat rescued Chantelle from Jags’ and his flirty ways, he shared a look with Chantelle that wasn’t lost on EastEnders fans, leaving them convinced there could be something between the pair in the future…

While there might still be the small matter of Gray standing in the way of any new romance for Chantelle, could fans be right that Kheerat is the one to show Chantelle that she deserves more than a life with abusive Gray?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.