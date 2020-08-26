Fans think Jay and Honey have been enjoying a lockdown romance...

EastEnders fans have been sent into a frenzy after the soap has hinted that Honey Mitchell and Jay Brown have grown closer during lockdown.

Viewers were thrilled when EastEnders shared on Instagram what some of our Walford favourites had been up to while the soap has been off screen.

The BBC soap shared some ‘lockdown lowdowns’ on its Instagram Stories, and two of the characters mentioned where Jay and Honey.

Honey’s back in Walford

While it was revealed that as lockdown happened Honey came dashing back to the Square to be with her children, she apparently also bonded with Jay while forced to stay at home.

EastEnders fans will know that Honey had left the Square earlier this year to get help with her eating disorder, and according to Instagram, Jay has been great at supporting her recovery.

Jay was another of the characters who was mentioned in the Instagram Stories and his ‘lockdown lowdown’ also mentioned Honey… “Jay began to form a close friendship with Honey.”

But while it is friendship the soap has eluded to, fans are convinced this means romance could be on the cards.

They not happy about the pair potentially being put together, especially since Honey was married to Billy Mitchell, who has practically raised Jay since his dad, Jase Dyer, died when he was a child.

Fans took to social media to share their horror at what could be one of the most shocking romances Walford has ever seen…

While it remains to be seen whether Honey and Jay are going to be just friends or something more, it won’t be long before we find out.

EastEnders returns to BBC One on Monday 7th September with what promises to be a huge week in Albert Square.

BBC One is currently showing EastEnders: Secrets from the Square, hosted by Stacey Dooley.

EastEnders episodes return to BBC One on Monday 7th September – see our TV Guide for listings.