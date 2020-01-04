EastEnders fans are convinced that we haven't seen the last of Keanu Taylor...





Last night’s EastEnders saw Keanu Taylor return to our screens, despite the fact half of Walford thinks he is dead.

The twist came after flashbacks in New Year’s Day’s episode of EastEnders revealed Keanu is actually alive despite Martin Fowler having been bribed by Ben Mitchell to kill him.

Fans discovered what really went on between Martin and Keanu on Christmas Day, with the soap revealing that Linda Carter was also caught up in the drama and was even the one who came up with the idea to fake Keanu’s death.

But despite Martin risking everything by telling Keanu’s petrified mum Karen Taylor that her son is still alive in Thursday’s episode, she was still doubting his claims in last night’s trip to Walford.

Karen had become convinced that Martin was being paid by the Mitchells to tell her that Keanu was alive to stop her from going to the police, and cornered Martin in the cafe to get more answers.

He wasn’t happy about her making a scene in public, and dragged her to an alleyway to tell her to stop asking questions or she’ll risk Keanu’s life.

However, after a chat with Linda in the cafe, Martin realised how much Karen was still suffering and decided to help her.

Karen was stunned when Martin took her to an airport where she came face-to-face with Keanu again before he boarded his flight to safety.

But as the pair said their emotional goodbyes, it took Karen a long time to get her head around the fact her son was leaving to start a new life somewhere else with no friends or family around him.

However, fans are convinced that while it might not be safe for Keanu to be in Walford at the moment, that doesn’t mean he won’t ever be coming back…

Fans are convinced that this isn’t the last we have seen of Keanu, especially because as he said goodbye to Karen he promised that the Mitchells would get what they deserved in the future.

Does this mean he could return to teach Louise, Ben and Phil a lesson one day?

With Peggy and his other unborn child in Albert Square, as well as the rest of his family, he certainly has a lot to come back for.

But how long will it be before it’s safe for him to return? Some fans think he will be back for the soap’s 35th anniversary next month, and if they’re right we don’t have long to wait!

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.