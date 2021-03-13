The Taylor family got the sad news in last night's episode...

EastEnders fans were left in tears after Friday night’s episode saw the Taylors discover their beloved pet dog, Bronson, is gravely unwell.

The upsetting discovery, which left viewers across the nation upset, came after the family were given the good news that Bailey had got through to the second round of a science competition.

However Mitch and Karen’s happiness was short-lived when Bernie announced she had taken Bronson to the vet because he kept being sick.

The diagnosis from the vet wasn’t good, and Bernie sat Karen and Bailey down to deliver the bad news.

A heartbreaking day

She revealed that Bronson was just getting old, and his body was starting to give up on him.

Bernie also admitted they had one more weekend with their beloved pet before the vet thought it would be time to say their final goodbyes.

Fans were left sobbing as poor Bronson lay in the middle of the living room floor, and they took to social media to share their upset…

A tough reminder for Bailey

The news that Bronson will need to be put to sleep will hit Bailey particularly hard as it reminds her of losing her mum, Dinah in 2019.

Next week’s episodes will see Bailey desperately trying to persuade the Taylors that they need to save Bronson.

But Karen breaks the news that they don’t have any choice, explaining what the vet has to do and likening the situation to when Dinah passed away.

But Bailey can’t face the thought of another family member dying all alone and tells Karen that she wants to be with Bronson when the time comes.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.