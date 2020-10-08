Have EastEnders fans just guessed a huge plot twist for Mick Cater?

EastEnders fans have spotted a huge clue in tonight’s episode that has left them convinced they’ve correctly guessed Mick Carter’s next storyline.

The revelation that Frankie Lewis is Mick’s daughter has left fans stunned.

However, no one is more surprised than Mick (Danny Dyer) himself, who has been married to Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) since they were young.

EastEnders fans have predicted that Mick could be Frankie’s dad after possibly being abused while in care before he met Linda.

A hidden clue?

Tonight’s EastEnders saw a scene leave a huge clue that fans could be on the right track.

After finding out that Max Branning (Jake Wood) kissed Linda on a night out last week, Mick initially seemed surprisingly calm about the whole thing.

But when he came face-to-face with Max in the Square, his anger finally got the better of him as he told Mr Branning what he really thought.

However, as the argument progressed, he called Max a predator and accused him of taking advantage of Linda when she was weak and vulnerable.

But fans have guessed that Mick was no longer talking about Max and was actually thinking about his own experiences in the past…

Chantelle’s final farewell…

Tonight’s EastEnders also saw Chantelle’s (Jessica Plummer) friends and family say their final goodbyes as the day of her funeral arrived.

However, in a shocking twist, guilty Gray (Toby-Alexander Smith) skipped his own wife’s funeral to go to court for Whitney’s trial.

Elsewhere in Walford Jags was shocked to realise his own mum had shopped him to the police.

Realising that he was no match for his manipulative mother, Jags resigned himself to spending time behind bars.

But what will Suki’s next move be?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.