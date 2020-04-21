It's the moment that EastEnders fans won't forget in a hurry...

EastEnders fans were left laughing last night after watching Stuart Highway propose to beau Rainie Branning in the most bizarre way.

The hilarious character decided it was time to come up with an eccentric new way of popping the question to his girlfriend, and this time it had to be good after she rejected his first attempt.

Stuart, who is played by Ricky Champ, was inspired to plot the strange surprise by his brother Callum who assured him that he shouldn’t keep things simple and boring.

Taking Callum’s advice, Stuart got dressed up in a vampire outfit and hid in a coffin at the undertakers where he and Rainie, played by Tanya Franks, work together.

Stuart later jumped out of the coffin, leaving Rainie gobsmacked, before asking her for her hand in marriage.

After persuading her to accept his odd offer by declaring his love, a baffled Rainie eventually said yes.

But it wasn’t just the bride-to-be who was left totally confused by the moment.

Loads of viewers took to social media in hysterics to discuss the hilariously weird scene.

‘Now what exactly was going through Stuart’s mind when he came up with that plan #Eastenders,’ one wondered.

While another Tweeted, ‘STUART I’m laughing SO HARD it hurts!!!!!!! #EastEnders.’

‘Never will I ever forget Stuart attempting to propose wearing vampire teeth, for as long as I live #EastEnders,’ agreed a third.

‘Stuart and Rainie’s wedding is going to be a mad one, isn’t it? #EastEnders,’ added a fourth.

Swooning over the couple’s sweet bond, another EastEnders fanatic chipped in, ‘I love Stuart & Rainie together. The writers hit a gold mine when they put these characters together. Low key the best couple in Walford. #EastEnders @TanyaFranksRuns @RickyChamp1 we love you.’

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.