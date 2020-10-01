Tonight's EastEnders showed Phil Mitchell in a totally different light after years of him being the dark and brooding menace of Walford...

EastEnders fans have been left stunned after spotting Phil Mitchell showing his emotional side when he came face-to-face with his son, Raymond.

Fans of EastEnders will know that rarely do we get to see Phil (Steve McFadden) looking anything but menacing.

However, tonight’s episode saw the Walford hard man work out that the orphaned three-year-old whose family were caught up in the car crash Callum attended to at work, was none other than the baby he shares with Denise.

Denise’s heartache

When she discovered that she was expecting Phil’s baby after a one night stand, Denise made the agonising decision to put him up for adoption straight after the birth.

However, this week has seen Denise reconnect with the boy she gave up after his entire family was killed in a car crash.

But as much as she has fallen in love with her son after seeing him again, the fact that Phil is his father is stopping her from confessing to his adoptive grandmother who she really is.

Denise comes clean

Tonight’s episode saw Jack Branning convinced that Denise was having an affair after all her sneaking around to see Raymond at the hospital.

But when she finally came clean about where she’s really been, Jack seemed to support Denise in her moment of need.

However, while she confessed that she was protecting Raymond by not letting Phil back into his life, little did she realise Phil had worked out that the orphaned child was his son.

Phil works out the truth

Denise was oblivious to the fact Phil had headed straight to the hospital and had tracked down Raymond’s room.

As he saw his son for the first time, Phil was overcome with emotion and fans couldn’t get over the fact Phil was revealing his softer side for once…

But with Phil crying at the sight of his son, could this mean he is going to try and get Raymond back in his life?

And where does that leave Denise?

It seems things are about to get very messy…

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.