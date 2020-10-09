EastEnders fans stunned after THIS Whitney twist that no one saw coming

Whitney's bombshell could change everything...

EastEnders fans were left stunned at the end of tonight’s episode as Whitney Dean made a shocking announcement.

After her trial for killing Leo King seemed to be going from bad to worse this evening, Whitney came to the decision that she should face facts and prepare herself for prison.

But instead of letting the jury send her down, Whitney decided to make the decision for them and plead guilty.

Getting off to a bad start

The drama started earlier this week when Whitney’s trial landed on the same day of Chantelle Atkin’s (Jessica Plummer) funeral.

With Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) as her lawyer, Whitney was facing court without him by her side.

But in a shocking twist, guilty Gray skipped his own wife’s funeral so that he could be in court.

However, him being there only hindered Whitney’s case as he continuously interrupted and caused trouble.

But Gray wasn’t the only one to do more harm than good in the court room.

Mick makes things worse

Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) also took to the stand in Whitney’s defence, but when his fling with his former daughter-in-law was dragged up, he had a panic attack and collapsed.

By the time her day in court had come to an end, Whitney knew things weren’t looking good for her.

But in a shocking twist, she dropped the bombshell at the end of the episode that she was going to plead guilty, and fans aren’t happy…

But will Sonia stand back and let Whitney throw her life away for a crime that she didn’t commit?

Also in Walford tonight, Karen told Mitch that it was time for him to move out, Kush’s gambling started to spiral put of control, and Habiba fought to get Jags free from prison.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.