EastEnders fans stunned as THIS character FLASHES in broad daylight

EastEnders Isaac Baptiste has left fans red-faced...

Last night’s EastEnders saw Isaac Baptiste head on a downward spiral as he struggled with the information that Patrick Trueman is his biological father.

But what fans weren’t expecting at the end of the episode was the drunk primary school teacher flashing to a group of school children as he had a wee in the middle of the Square in broad daylight.

The trouble came after Isaac called in sick to work, instead spending the day getting drunk on Patrick’s rum that he had stolen from the salon.

Isaac is understandably traumatised by the news his late father wasn’t actually his biological dad, and instead Patrick is his parent after having a fling with Sheree many years ago.

But while Patrick and Sheree have jetted off on holiday to Trinidad, they have left Isaac home alone to cope with news that has rocked his world.

Today’s EastEnders saw him opt out of looking after 15 children at a holiday club, instead sneaking rum into his tea at the cafe.

But by the afternoon he was well and truly under the influence and it was only thanks to Denise that he didn’t end up with some sort of criminal record for flashing in the middle of the day.

Fans were shocked when he decided to relieve himself in the middle of the Square…

With Isaac clearly struggling to cope with the fact his world has been turned upside down, could Denise be the one to watch out for him?

With Patrick being like a dad to her, maybe she could be the one to talk some sense into Isaac and see he is lucky to have Patrick as a father?

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.