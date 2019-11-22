EastEnders fans stunned as soap CLASHES tonight with I’m A Celebrity

Will it be a case of I'm an EastEnders fan, get me over to ITV to watch I'm a Celeb? Or will fans stay loyal tonight?

EastEnders fans will have to miss the action in the jungle tonight if they want to watch the soap as it’s being shown at 9pm – clashing with I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

The soap is on at the unusually late time because the Beeb is showing a special leaders’ debate edition of Question Time.

Fiona Bruce will present the show live from Sheffield, as the UK’s four leading political party leaders get bombarded by the public with questions about their policies ahead of December’s general election.

But this means EastEnders fans will either have to miss watching Ant & Dec on I’m A Celebrity or miss their favourite soap (see our TV guide for full listings).

The official EastEnders Twitter page this morning informed fans: “Morning all. Just to let you know that EastEnders is on at 9pm tonight. See you there!”

But some fans wrote back to say they won’t be seeing them there as they’re going to be watching ex EastEnders star Cliff Parisi, Coronation Street actor Andrew Whyment and co on the ITV favourite!

“No you won’t I’m a celeb is on at 9,” wrote one, while another put: “Sorry but I’m a celeb is on at 9.”

One viewer joked that they were “scared” to watch tonight’s EastEnders as it’s being shown post watershed!

Viewers opting for I’m A Celeb will miss some exciting Walford action as Max Branning is still reeling after being taken for girlfriend Ruby Allen’s dad!

But Max is serious about Ruby – very serious! And, after some encouragement from Jack, Max pops the big question. What will Ruby say to Max’s shock marriage proposal?

Also, this evening Callum Highway is delighted that Ben Mitchell appears to have turned over a new leaf and Martin Fowler discovers the Slaters are hiding something about Stacey Fowler.

