There was an extra special scene added into Friday night's EastEnders at the last minute... and fans can't get enough of it!

EastEnders thrilled fans by adding a last minute scene into Friday (13th December) night’s episode about the results of the General Election.

The scene came fairly near the start of the episode, and saw Kathy Beale, Bobby Beale and Karen Taylor all talking about the results of Thursday’s General Election.

The scene, which was added into the episode at the last minute saw Kathy talking about how thrilled her son Ian was about Conservative leader Boris Johnson being re-elected as Prime Minister, while Karen Taylor admitted she was sick of politics.

But the most hilarious part came at the end of the extra special scene when Karen then claimed she was off to go and hide in a fridge.

Karen’s joke was making reference to the fact that a few days previously Boris Johnson had apparently hidden in a huge fridge in a bid to avoid being grilled by Good Morning presenter Piers Morgan while on a visit to a milking business in Yorkshire.

Fans were loving the topical addition to the episode and took to social media to share their joy…

EastEnders fans were also treated to Ian Beale being brought down a peg or two by Ruby Allen when she sabotaged his campaign for local councillor after he asked her to publicly disown her dead dad.

But the scenes that saw Ian get his comeuppance in Walford East were made all the better by Kathy getting drunk on free champagne at her son’s political event and singing Christmas songs as she was ushered out of the door.

Rainie Branning was also seen back in Albert Square, having been released from prison where she has been since October.

Before she left her drug addiction had got out of control and in a bid to get herself back on track Rainie attacked Kathy to get herself arrested, knowing she could get clean in prison.

Tonight saw Rainie and Stuart have an emotional reunion… finally together after their time apart.

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.