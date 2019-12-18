EastEnders fans THRILLED after unexpectedly spotting THIS familiar face in Walford

EastEnders fans are thrilled after Kush Kazemi spots Daniel Cook in last night's episode...

Last night’s EastEnders saw Kush Kazemi spot Jean Slater’s friend Daniel Cook at the hospital… just months after going to his memorial following his ‘death’.

EastEnders fans will know that Daniel faked his own death back in October after he started to grow closer to fellow cancer patient Jean.

The pair struck up an unlikely friendship after meeting while they were both having chemotherapy treatment, but while the pair didn’t get on at all at first, they then grew closer and become romantically linked.

However, knowing his cancer is terminal, Daniel pretended he had died in a bid to save Jean the heartache of falling in love with him shortly before his real death.

But it looks like his plan is about to unravel after Kush spotted him at the hospital while running some errands for Jean last night.

The sighting came as Kush realised Jean was struggling following her latest grilling chemo session and offered to take some magazines and an MP3 plater for one of her new friends as she wasn’t well enough.

But as he was about to leave the hospital, Kush thought he saw Daniel in the corridor ahead of him, wearing a dark hat as a disguise, and fans were thrilled…

By the time Kush caught up with Daniel he had mysteriously vanished… but what will Kush do with the shocking information that Daniel isn’t actually dead after all?

Will he tell fragile Jean the truth? Or keep the news to himself?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.