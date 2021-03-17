EastEnders fans thrilled as Lacey Turner shares first picture of her new son

Lacey Turner has delighted fans by sharing her first photo of her newborn son...

EastEnders fans are over the moon after Lacey Turner shared a picture of her new addition to the family, Trilby.

Lacey and her husband Matt Kay welcomed their second child into the world last month.

The couple, who already have an 18-moth-old daughter called Dusty, were surprised by Trilby’s early arrival after he was born four weeks ahead of his due date.

Sleeping beauty

Lacey’s photo, which sees Trilby sleeping peacefully, also shows a beautiful blanket with Trilby’s name on it, which was reportedly made by Gillian Wright, who plays Lacey’s on-screen mum, Jean Slater.

Lacey’s fans and co-stars were delighted to see her first picture of Trilby on social media, and they were soon rushing to tell the EastEnders star how cute her newborn is.

Lacey’s EastEnders co-star, Louisa Lytton, who announced her own pregnancy recently, commented on the picture: “He is SO PERFECT.”

While Tamzin Outhwaite, who used to appear on EastEnders with Lacey as Mel Owen said: “Congratulations… beautiful.”

Danielle Harold, who is better knows as Walford’s Lola Pearce added: “Oh so beautiful. Congratulations to you both”.

Natalie Cassidy, who plays Sonia Fowler agreed: “He is so beautiful, Lace”.

Fans also rushed to congratulate the actress, with one commenting: “Oh look at him… absolutely beautiful.”

Lacey recently revealed that Trilby’s arrival took her so by surprise that she hadn’t even finished filming at EastEnders.

The soap star had to then go back to the EastEnders set just days after welcoming Trilby into the world to finish her final scenes before officially going on maternity leave.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.