EastEnders fans THRILLED as THIS character makes an UNEXPECTED appearance tonight

EastEnders extra Tracey had a speaking part in tonight's episode, and fans loved it!

EastEnders fans have taken to social media in their droves after tonight’s episode saw Queen Vic barmaid Tracey get a speaking part.

As EastEnders fans will know, Tracey has become a familiar face in Albert Square, having appeared the soap since 1985.

But while we are used to seeing Tracey in the background of a lot of scenes over the years as a regular extra, every now and then she is gifted with a speaking part – and fans love it.

Tonight saw Tracey get her moment of glory as she looked after the pub while Mick and Linda Carter went to their son’s school.

As the proud parents returned from little Ollie’s assembly where he was given the ‘learner of the term’ award, Tracey was holding the fort behind the bar before asking them how the presentation went…

And while Tracey’s line “Hey, how did it go?” was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, fans couldn’t be happier…

But Tracey wasn’t the only extra to have a speaking part tonight.

Stall owner Shrimpy was also given some lines as he found himself on the receiving end of Martin Fowler’s anger.

Shrimpy was seen getting into the festive spirit by selling Christmas teddies on his stall… but when Martin couldn’t afford one, he asked if he could pay later.

But Shrimpy wasn’t happy about giving Martin an IOU and soon the pair were squaring up to one another before Martin took a teddy anyway before sloping off.

With Martin’s downward spiral continuing, it seems even the extras on the soap aren’t safe from his dark and brooding ways…

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.