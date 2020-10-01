Lucas Johnson's reign of terror is far from over...



EastEnders villain Lucas Johnson is set to return to Walford, and fans couldn’t be happier.

While viewers are excited to see what drama Lucas will be bringing to the Square when he returns, he definitely won’t be getting a warm welcome from Walford residents.

Before leaving the Square to go to prison four years ago, Lucas’s cemented his soap villain status by striking the fear into everyone who crossed paths with him.

From friendly priest to cold blooded killer

Despite arriving in Walford as a holier-than-thou pastor, Lucas soon showed his true colours after getting engaged to Denise Fox.

Not only did he let his ex, Trina, die, he also let Denise’s ex, Owen, come to a tragic end.

But after Lucas and Denise tied the knot, Lucas’s scheming went to another level when he framed her for the murders before faking her suicide.

As her friends and family in Walford mourned Denise’s death, EastEnders fans will remember that the evil priest actually had her held hostage in a basement next door to her house on the Square.

Nightmare before Christmas for Denise?

Despite going to prison for his crimes, Lucas has always had a hold over Denise, but how will she feel to see him back in her life after all this time?

Will prison have changed Lucas? Will he have finally seen the error of his ways? Or has his reign of terror only just begun?

Fans can’t wait to find out…

Speaking of his return to EastEnders, actor Don Gilet said: “I’m thrilled and honoured to be asked to breathe life once again into such a complex, controversial and divisive character.

“But, most importantly, I’m thrilled to have another opportunity to work alongside one of the UK’s finest actors, Diane Parish. I feel blessed”

EastEnders Executive Producer Jon Sen added: “Bringing back Don to the Square has been on our wish list for some time now as there’s definitely some unfinished business with Lucas and he certainly hasn’t let Denise go.

“His reign of terror put him firmly up there with Walford’s biggest villains and I can’t wait for audiences to watch his return unfold.”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.