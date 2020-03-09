Bex Fowler has gone, but fans are divided over her exit...

Friday night’s EastEnders saw Bex Fowler bid an emotional farewell to Walford as she heads off on the adventure of a lifetime around the world.

But while some fans are heartbroken at her exit, other viewers seem to be happy that she is off.

Bex’s decision to leave Walford came out of the blue for her mum, Sonia, and she was desperate to do anything she could to stop her daughter leaving.

Sonia was understandably worried about Bex’s state of mind given everything she has been through over the last 12 months.

Not only has she tried to take her own life after the pressure of getting into a top university got too much, but she has also recently had another brush with death when she took a dodgy batch of drugs, leaving her fighting for her life as the party boat sunk into the Thames.

However, Martin understood Bex’s need to leave and was more supportive of her decision to spread her wings.

After a lot of drama thanks to Sonia hiding Bex’s passport, Bex finally waved goodbye to Walford as Martin and Sonia walked her to the tube station in Friday’s hour-long episode.

Speaking of her decision to leave EastEnders back in January, Jasmine Armfield, who plays Bex, told The Sun: “I’ve had such a fantastic time playing Bex Fowler and have loved being part of EastEnders, but now feels like the right time to try something new.

“I’ve made friends for life working on the show and shall miss them all.”

EastEnders Executive Producer Jon Sen added: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with Jasmine.

“She’s brought something incredibly special to the role of Bex and we will all miss her – both as a friend and colleague. We wish her the best of luck for the future.”

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.