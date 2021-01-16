EastEnders legend Ian Beale has finally discovered the truth about Sharon's killer plan.

EastEnders saw the wool finally pulled from Ian’s eyes last night when Max Branning made him realise that Sharon isn’t quite the doting wife that she is making herself out to be.

Fans watched in horror last month as Sharon (Letitia Dean) married life-long best friend Ian on his deathbed.

However, it wasn’t quite the romantic moment that Ian thought it was, because since then Sharon has been trying to bump him off.

It has since been revealed it was Phil Mitchell who attacked Ian and left him for dead before Christmas, and that it was Sharon who put him up to the task.

Since their first plan to kill Ian didn’t work, Sharon has taken matters into her own hands and has been poisoning Ian’s food.

But while she is playing the caring wife, some people are starting to see through her act – including Kathy Beale and Max Branning (Jake Wood).

The truth is uncovered

Last night’s EastEnders saw Max’s suspicions about Sharon grow when he heard her on the phone to the doctors, pushing back Ian’s blood tests.

Desperate to cancel Ian’s doctors appointment, Sharon carelessly made the all-important phone call in the middle of the pub – not realising that Max was standing right behind her.

Max wasted no time passing this information on to Ian, and soon the scales started to fall from Ian’s eyes.

But what will he do with this new-found information?

Max and Ian join forces?

Fans are convinced that Max and Ian might team up against Sharon and Phil and that this storyline will lead to Max’s exit from the soap next month.

Are viewers right that Max’s bid to help could lead to his downfall?

It’s no secret that Jake Wood is leaving his role as Max after 15 years… but could him trying to help Ian lead to his departure?

Will he simply help expose Sharon’s murder plan and then flee to New Zealand to be with Lauren?

Or will Sharon and Phil manage to frame him for trying to kill Ian and land him back in jail?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.