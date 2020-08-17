EastEnders fans convinced THIS Walford LEGEND is joining Strictly

Fans think they have worked out what Adam Woodyatt will be doing in his alleged break from EastEnders...

EastEnders fans are convinced that legendary EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt is heading for Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

The surprising prediction comes after it was reported that Adam’s character, Ian Beale, has been written out of the soap for an extended break.

A BBC source reportedly told Daily Star that the actor, who has been in the soap for 35 years after appearing in the first ever episode, will be taking a break for 10 weeks.

Goodbye Ian?

An insider allegedly told the website: “Writers are staying tight-lipped about what happens, so it’s not known yet what the future will hold for the character.

“There are no guarantees and anything can happen in Albert Square.

“It will be strange for viewers not to have Ian on screen for such a long time.

“But it will be nice for Adam to have some time out after working on the show for so long.”

Strictly calling?

But fans are convinced Adam won’t be putting his feet up during his time off, and instead think the will be joining Strictly Come Dancing.

Many EastEnders stars have taken a break from filming to appear on the dancing competition, so stranger things have happened.

Emma Barton, Kellie Bright and Jake Wood are among those who have wowed fans with their fancy footwork on the Strictly dance floor.

One fan said on Twitter: “Adam Woodyatt is taking a break from EastEnders for about 10 weeks? Could he be doing Strictly?”

While another added: “OMG Adam doing Strictly would be amazing!”

A third guessed: “Is Adam Woodyatt doing #strictly then?”

While a fourth EastEnders fan agreed: “Is Adam doing Strictly or something?”

Is Adam joining Strictly?

EastEnders are yet to confirm Adam’s break from filming, but if it is true it would fit nicely with the storylines already heading our way when the soap returns.

EastEnders is set to air usual episodes from Monday 7th September and it has already been revealed that Ian’s troubles with Dotty are only just beginning.

Dotty Cotton is set to decide it’s about time Sharon Watts knew the truth about what really happened the night Denny died.

If Sharon discovered the role Ian played in her son’s death, all hell is certain to break loose…

