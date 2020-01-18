Last night's EastEnders saw a heartbreaking exit from Walford, but fans have worked out there is more to Honey Mitchell's departure than meets the eye...

EastEnders fans were left in tears last night as Honey Mitchell made an emotional departure from Walford as she takes time away from her family to fight her eating disorder head on.

The sad scenes that were aired on Friday (17th January) saw Honey admitting to ex Billy Mitchell that she needed professional help with her mental health, and make the tough decision to stay with her aunt in a bid to get better for the sake of her children.

However EastEnders fans have worked out there is more to her exit than meets the eye, because in reality actress Emma Barton is actually taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing tour that has just hit the road.

The actress got to the final of the dancing competition last year after wowing fans and judges alike with her fancy footwork with professional partner Anton Du Beke, only to be pipped to the post by Kelvin Fletcher and his professional dance partner Oti Mabuse.

After the reality TV show finishes at the end of each year, fans are treated to a live tour from their favourite contestants and their dance partners as the BBC Saturday night hit is recreated on dance floors around the country, and it’s no secret that actress Emma is taking part…

But while fans can’t wait to see Emma back in her fake tan and sequins for the Strictly tour, it is a sad time for Honey as she heads off to take on the battle of a lifetime.

The character finally admitted that she needed help after getting a shocking wake up call from her daughter, Janet.

Honey had taken her kids and their friend out for dinner, only for Janet to refuse to eat anything.

When asked about why she wasn’t eating, Janet admitted she wanted to be like her mum, causing Honey to realise that her relationship with food was starting to have an effect on her daughter.

Honey left the Square last night in heartbreaking scenes, telling her kids that she was going to look after a sick aunt, when in reality it is her who needs looking after.

Let’s hope we see Honey back on the Square (once the Strictly tour is over!) fighting fit and ready to take on the world soon.

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.