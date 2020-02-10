EastEnders fans think a cryptic clue has revealed who is about to meet their maker next week...

Next week’s EastEnders will see one character killed off as Walford residents party on a Thames boat, and fans are convinced they have worked out who is about to meet a watery grave.

EastEnders spoilers have revealed that the huge episodes, set to air from Monday 17th February to mark the soaps 35th anniversary, will see Walford residents attend a boat party on the Thames as everyone celebrates The Queen Vic winning London pub of the year.

But as always, there will be plenty of drama involved, and it has been confirmed by the soap that one of our Albert Square favourites will meet a grisly end as the party night ends in tragedy.

While the identity of the character set to meet an untimely end is being kept tightly under wraps, eagle-eyed EastEnders fans have become convinced that they’ve worked out who dies after a cryptic tweet from someone working behind the scenes at the soap.

Tom Courtney, who is a story editor for the soap, tweeted over the weekend that he has recently become the proud owner of the jacket worn by Danny Dyer, who plays Mick Carter, in the special on-location scenes.

Replying to a story on Twitter about the EastEnders boat party, Tom tweeted: “I got Danny’s green velvet jacket in the costume sale #justsaying.”

Soaps often sell off items from the wardrobe department when they are no longer needed for filming… leading fans to think that if Mick’s clothes are being sold it must be because he’s the one who dies.

Fan website Walford Web was quick to reply to Tom’s cryptic message with: “If they’re selling off Mick’s costume, could this mean he’s the one to die in anniversary week?”

Fan were quick to reply to the message. One answered: “Not Mick nooooo. Still think it’s Linda or Tina.”

Another agreed that it was more likely Linda who dies: “Nope. My bet is Linda.”

But others had their money fully on Mick meeting his maker… “I think it could be him, it would be shocking,” said one fan. While another said they thought Mick and Keanu would be the ones to perish.

We don’t have much longer to wait, with the anniversary episodes kicking off next week, all will soon be revealed.

The EastEnders 35th Anniversary week begins on the 17th February on BBC One.

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.