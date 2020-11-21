EastEnders will see the Beale family continue to unravel next week...

EastEnders legend Ian Beale will find himself under even more financial pressure next week when a shock fire leads to more money demands.

Peter Beale is set to get an upsetting phone call from Lauren Branning, telling him that her house in New Zealand has been burnt down in a fire.

Lauren is determined not to go to her dad, Max Branning (Jake Wood) for help, and begs Peter for some cash to help.

Of course, Peter’s first port of call is Ian, but as all EastEnders fans know, Ian’s not exactly feeling flush at the moment.

A family secret unearthed

Lauren’s fire drama soon leads to a whole host of Beale secrets unravelling when Peter decides to do some digging into Ian’s finances.

Wondering why his dad can’t lend him the money for Lauren, Peter looks on Ian’s laptop to snoop.

But he is about to unearth the shocking secret that he isn’t included in Ian’s will, while his younger brother Bobby, is.

Peter is fuming at the snub by his dad, and takes his anger out on an oblivious Bobby who has no idea what Peter has discovered.

When Peter confesses his discovery to Bobby, the pair make up… but Peter isn’t going to let Ian off the hook that easily.

Ian attacked by mystery assailant

It has recently been reported that Ian will be attacked and left for dead soon, leading to a huge whodunit storyline.

And there is no shortage of people wanting to see Ian brought down a peg or two.

Not only is Max at the front of the line after Ian spent his money on buying The Vic for Sharon, but Ian is also set to find himself in trouble with Suki after their shady business deal turns sour.

Also in the queue to teach Ian a lesson are Peter, Kathy, Tina, and even Ben and Phil if they ever find out he was the one to call the police about their classic car heist.

But who will be the guilty one?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.