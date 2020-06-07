Gray and Chantelle Atkins find their relationship on the rocks next week...

Next week’s EastEnders will see Chantelle and Gary Atkins’ marriage in trouble when a shocking kiss and affair accusations come between them.

EastEnders fans will know that Gray and Chantelle’s marriage is far from perfect, with Gray subjecting his wife to horrendous physical abuse behind closed doors.

But to the outside world the Atkins couple have got the most perfect life, living in the biggest house on the Square with their two beautiful children.

But next week their already rocky marriage is thrown into jeopardy once again when Gray starts to get suspicious of Chantelle thanks to a tracking device he has had fitted to the car.

However, that’s not all that gets between the husband and wife, because next week also sees a confused Whitney Dean also act on her growing feelings for Gray as the pair put together her case for her murder trial.

As Whitney continues to be haunted by the night that Leo died, Gray finds her wandering around the Square, lost and disorientated, and takes her back to his place to go through her case.

But, little does Gray realise, Whitney’s feelings for him are growing and she is struggling to get him off her mind.

As the pair work through her defence, Gray encourages Whitney to use her flashbacks to piece together what really happened in the lead up to Leo’s death, and despite reliving the fateful night leaving her distressed, Whitney is able to give a detailed account of what happened.

However, when she breaks down after the harrowing ordeal, Gray comforts Whitney, leading to her misreading the signals and going in for a kiss.

How will Gray react? Could Whitney’s feelings be reciprocated?

But the kiss from Whitney isn’t the only trouble heading for Gray and Chantelle’s marriage.

Gray has secretly fitted a tracking device to his car, and starts to keep an eye on the different places she is visiting.

But when he sees that his car was taken to Stratford, he instantly accuses her of having an affair.

Gray confronts Chantelle about using the car, and when she denies it he is adamant that she must be lying.

Little does he know it was actually Ben Mitchell who used his car for the warehouse heist job with Phil, and not Chantelle playing away at all.

But with Whitney closing in on Gray and affair accusations flying around, can Gray and Chantelle’s marriage take the pressure?

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.