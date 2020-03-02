What a coincidence!

EastEnders fans were taken aback during one particular scene in Thursday night’s episode.

Last month saw the BBC One soap celebrate its 35th anniversary, taking to our screens with a chillingly nail biting storyline.

The terrifying episodes, filmed in honour of the show’s big birthday, saw the residents of Albert Square gathered together for a boat party on the Thames, with viewers promised that one character would perish by the end of the intense week.

Things soon began to spiral out of control when the boat started to sink, leaving Sharon Mitchell’s teenage son Denny trapped in a room below deck, while she was back in Walford with Kathy Beale, giving birth to her and Keanu’s baby.

Having been locked away by an angry Ian Beale, Denny was unable to be freed in time and met a tragic, watery end, despite a regretful Ian’s attempts to save him.

Sharon, who is played by Letitia Dean, was later told the news that her son had passed away, moments after she welcomed his little brother into the world.

Following the birth, EastEnders fans were left wondering what grieving mum Sharon would name her new arrival.

At the end of last week, Sharon’s baby was finally named, with the help of his grandmother, Keanu’s mother Karen Taylor, played by Lorraine Stanley.

But eagle-eyed viewers were quick to spot a hidden message behind the little one’s name.

Karen told Sharon, “Do you know what? I think he’s got the look of a Kayden. What do you think?”

Nodding and accepting baby Kayden’s name, Sharon walked away, leaving him and Karen together.

Loads of fans took to social media to point out a significant connection between Kayden and the late Denny.

‘Why do I feel the reason @bbceastenders has gone for the name Kayden for Sharon’s baby is because of the DEN at the end… Coincidence? I feel not,’ penned one convinced Tweeter.

‘So Kayden it is, I wondered if she’d get a little Den in somewhere #EastEnders wonder if she’ll go back to being Sharon Watts now, and the baby will be Kayden Watts,’ wondered a second.

‘It seems they’ve called the baby Kayden. KayDEN. Get it? Because his dad is Keanu and his brother, dad and Grandad were called Dennis. See what they did there? Is that not a stroke of subtle genius? That is a Hitchcock style plot twist for sure. #EastEnders,’ chipped in a third.

EastEnders continues tonight at 8pm on BBC One.