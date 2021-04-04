Will Gray finally admit what really happened to Chantelle after one too many drinks?

Next week’s EastEnders will see Gray Atkins struggling to cope as Chantelle’s family gather to mark her birthday.

The sad day arrives on Friday next week (9th April) and the Taylor family are adamant they aren’t going to let the milestone go by without remembering Chantelle (Jessica Plummer).

However, Gray isn’t in the mood for socialising and decides to remember his late wife in his own way.

As the Taylors and Bakers get together at Walford East on Chantelle’s birthday, they are left waiting for Gray.

When Gray texts Karen to tell her that he has been held up at work, the family are oblivious to the fact he is actually just around the corner in the pub.

Drinking to forget

Instead of working late, Gray is actually propping up the bar at The Vic, downing whisky in a bid to forget that it is his late wife’s special day.

Later Keegan and Tiff are at Ruby’s when they see Gray walk – or should we say stumble – in.

Clearly worse for wear and under the influence, the pair are shocked at the state he has got himself in to.

They think he is struggling to cope because of Chantelle’s birthday, not realising the reason he is drowning his sorrows is because he is the reason she’s dead.

But with Gray this drunk, is he leaving himself open to admitting what really happened the night his wife died?

Could Keegan and Tiff be the ones he finally confesses to?

