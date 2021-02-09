EastEnders and Holby City both CANCELLED tonight – here’s why

EastEnders and Holby City are both not on as normal this evening

EastEnders and Holby City have been cancelled this evening in a huge blow to soap fans.

The BBC1 hits are regulars on Tuesday nights, with fans eager to know the latest gossip from Albert Square and Holby. However, it’s that old soap enemy causing the trouble once again this evening as the channel is taken over by football.

Yep, there’s no EastEnders or Holby City on this evening – Tuesday February 9 – because the Beeb is screening the FA Cup 5th Round clash between Manchester United and West Ham.

Match of the Day will begin at 7pm for a 7.30pm kick off, with the programme running until 9.30pm. The Beeb perhaps could have put EastEnders or Holby City on at 7pm and then gone over to the football for kick off time, but the broadcaster has decided to keep both soaps off screen tonight.

However, the good news for soap fans is that they will have to wait just 24 hours for new episodes of both EastEnders and Holby City to air.

In a rare Wednesday night showing, EastEnders will be screened at 8.00pm, while Holby will air at 8.20pm. Both soaps are running for less time than usual by historic standards, with the EastEnders episode standing at only 20 minutes, while Holby is only 40 minutes long. Both soaps have been running shorter episodes than normal due to filming issues caused by the pandemic.

Wednesday’s Albert Square action will see Mick Carter and Shirley making a discovery about Tina. Plus Kathy Beale will be seen vowing revenge on Sharon Watts, while Max Branning has a mysterious meeting.

Meanwhile, over on Holby Jodie makes a surprise return and it turns out she has got big news for ex Sacha. We wonder what that could be?

EastEnders and Holby City both continue on BBC1 (see our TV Guide for full listings).