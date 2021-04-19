EastEnders horror as villain Gray Atkins KILLS AGAIN!

Walford tube station was the scene of the crime in EastEnders...

There was a huge shock for EastEnders fans in tonight’s episode of the soap, as Kush Kazemi was brutally murdered by Gray Atkins.

Kush’s grisly exit means Gray has now taken the lives of three Albert Square residents.

He killed wife Chantelle in September and Tina Carter in December.

As the episode began, Kush was preparing to do a flit to Dubai with fiancee Whitney and young son Arthur, to escape the wrath of the Mitchells.

The market trader had previously done a deal with Phil to take the rap for the Mitchell/Slater car heist, but changed his mind in court last week and exposed the family for having orchestrated the crime.

Gray, meanwhile, was warned by Phil to earn his fee as Mitchell family solicitor and get him and Shirley off the hook.

Feeling the pressure, Gray turned to drink and phoned Whitney, asking her to come over as he needed a friendly face.

Whitney claimed she was having an early night, but Gray realised she was lying when he spotted her in the square.

Later, Whitney, Kush and Arthur waited on the platform of the tube station for a train to the airport.

But when Arthur needed the toilet, Whit took the little lad off, leaving Kush on his own.

A jealous Gray then ominously appeared and, realising the couple were planning to leave Walford for good, tore into Kush for ‘ruining’ Whitney’s life, before lunging at him.

A scuffle ensued, and Kush pushed Gray off him, causing the legal eagle to fall onto the track.

Hearing the roar of an oncoming train, Kush pulled Gray to safety… only for Gray to then deliberately push Kush onto the track and into the train’s path, killing him instantly.

Goodbye Kush

Kush has been in Albert Square since the Autumn of 2014, and was introduced as a friend of Martin Fowler.

His storylines have included an affair with Stacey Slater, and the tragic stillbirth of his and wife Shabnam’s son Zaair.

It was announced at the end of last year that Davood Ghadami, who plays him, would be leaving the show.

End of an era

Speaking recently, Shona McGarty, who plays Whitney, opened up about filming her co-star’s final scenes.

“It was a sad day but very exciting to film.

“I know that he [Davood] was very excited; it’s such big stuff that we felt like we were doing a film.

“So it was a really exciting day, but also really sad because we don’t want to lose Davood.

“It was lovely finding out I’d be working with him because he’s so much fun to work with and I think he’s a brilliant actor. For him to be leaving is a shame, but that’s soap, that’s the story, so you’ve got to play it.”

Fans of Ghadami won’t need to wait too long until he’s back on screen – it was announced last week that the 38 year old star is joining the cast of Holby City as Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Eli Ebrahimi.

