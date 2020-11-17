EastEnders in pictures: 5 spoilers you don’t want to miss next week

EastEnders spoilers heading to our screens next week...

EastEnders sees Peter Beale unearth a huge family secret next week, while Ian Beale makes an enemy of Suki Panesar.

Also, Mick calls Katy and confesses a secret.

Here is a round up of the five biggest stories in next week’s EastEnders…

1. Peter makes a shocking discovery

Peter gets a worrying phone call from Lauren in New Zealand telling him there has been a fire at her house.

She asks him if she can borrow some money, desperate for Max not to find out.

Peter asks Ian for a loan, but he’s already strapped for cash.

Peter later goes through Ian’s computer and is stunned to unearth a family secret.

He discovers that he’s not included in Ian’s will, but Bobby is.

Peter takes his anger out on Bobby, but poor Bobby has no idea what he is meant to have done wrong.

Later Peter apologises and admits what is in Ian’s will, leaving Bobby shocked.

Still desperate to get his hands on the cash for Lauren, Peter asks Bobby for the money from the Lucy Beale foundation.

But will Bobby agree?

2. Mick continues to struggle

Max and Linda are having a playdate with the kids when Mick arrives home with a black eye.

Linda demands to know what is going on, and Mick claims he was mugged.

Later Mick and Linda have another argument, leading Linda to make a big decision.

Later Linda makes a desperate call, but who is she ringing?

Meanwhile, Mick wants to talk and calls Katy.

He confesses that seeing her has reminded him of his childhood and he’s now feeling lost.

As Mick admits how desperate he has become, how will Katy respond?

3. Kheerat and Gray clash

Kheerat warns Tina about living with Gray, telling her that Gray isn’t the man he claims to be.

Later, Gray confronts Kheerat about his warning and the pair have an altercation in the middle of the Square.

Later, Gray tells Whitney that he isn’t usually confrontational, and she agrees that he is a good man.

When will she realise exactly what sort of man he really is?

4. Ian ends up in Suki’s bad books

The Walford Gazette interview Ian for a story… but then things get uncomfortable he deflects by revealing Suki’s dodgy dealings.

If there is one woman in Walford you don’t want to cross, it is Suki.

Ian is about to find himself in big trouble.

5. Peter and Kheerat clash

It’s not just Gray that Kheerat is clashing with, he also has a few words of warning for Peter.

When Kheerat tells Peter that Ian will live to regret taking on Suki, will it lead to Peter finding out what his dad is up to?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.