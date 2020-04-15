An EastEnders favourite has been causing a stir amongst ITV fans...

Fans of Quiz were stunned to spot former EastEnders favourite Jasmyn Banks in ITV’s latest hit drama.

Jasmyn, better known to soap fans as Walford’s Alice Branning, appeared in the ITV drama that follows Charles Ingram’s cheating scandal in ITV quiz show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Fans were surprised to see Jasmyn in the role of Nicola Howson, who is part of the quiz show production team in the drama.

The last time we saw Alice Branning in EastEnders was back at Christmas in 2013.

She was the daughter of notorious gangster Derek Branning, and she left Walford after being arrested for Michael Moon’s murder, which is a crime that EastEnders fans will remember she didn’t commit.

Last night’s Quiz saw Jasmyn’s character Nicola, and the rest of the game show production team, try and work out how a seemingly clueless Charles Ingram could go from using up all three of his lifelines at the start of his game to winning a million pounds.

As the team were re-watching videos of Charles getting all the answers to his quiz questions right thanks to his wife, Diana, coughing the right number of times to give him the answers, fans were more focused on the fact they recognised Jasmyn from her time on EastEnders…

The cheating scandal that happened back in 2001 was huge news at the time, and Charles and his wife Diana were given two year suspended sentences after a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court.

ITV’s Quiz is a three-part drama telling the complete story of how the Ingrams attempted to cheat their way to becoming millionaires.

The first episode aired on Easter Monday, and the final episode will air tonight on ITV at 9pm.

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.