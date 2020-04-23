EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa opens up about returning to the soap

Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has revealed she would “love to go back” to the soap.

The mum-of-two, who played the feisty Lauren Branning from 2010 to 2018, has spoken out about just how keen she is for her character to make a return to Albert Square.

Lauren left Walford alongside husband Peter Beale after her sister Abi died falling off the roof of the Queen Vic pub.

Peter returned to his East London stomping ground earlier this year, revealing that Lauren is living in New Zealand.

Of course, Peter’s reappearance sparked hope among soap fans that Lauren would do the same.

Now, Jacqueline has hinted that she could be taking on her old role within the next few years.

“I absolutely love EastEnders, love the people, the production and I absolutely love Lauren Branning with all my heart,” the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here winner told the Daily Mail.

“It doesn’t feel like it was a goodbye forever, definitely not, well not from my end anyway. I would love to go back someday.

“When asked if she would return in under five years, admitted, “I think that sounds better than me going back tomorrow, yes.”

Lauren recently paid a sweet tribute to her soap career in a sweet Instagram post.

Reminiscing on her time playing Lauren, Jacqueline shared a series of photos from her EastEnders days, writing, ‘I had such an amazing time and LOVED Lauren Branning with ALL of my heart! I miss you lozza, maybe see you again one day! Amazing week of eps congrats everyone involved! Some pics of my time on the show! Wow. Memories🖤.’

Plenty of Lauren Branning fans took to the comment section to beg Jacqueline to make a return to screens.

‘Bring Lauren back,’ one simply wrote.

‘I stopped watching it when you left😩need you back!!!❤️❤️❤️,’ agreed another.